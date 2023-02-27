The ongoing second Test between England and New Zealand is turning out to be a thrilling contest. After being bundled out for 209 and getting a follow-on, the Kiwis changed the momentum of the game in their second innings and posted a whopping total of 483. On Day 4, England's score read at 48/1 with the visitors needing 210 runs to win on last day. From top knock to an amazing bowling action, the match has been a entertaining fest for the fans. However, a bizarre run out on Day 4 took the internet by storm as the fans compared it with the dismissal of India Women's captain Harmapreet Kaur's wicket during the semi-final of Women's T20 World Cup.

During New Zealand's second innings, Tom Blundell played a shot on Jack Leach's delivery and completed a double with Michael Bracewell, who was standing at the other end. While they were coming back for the third one, Ben Stokes threw the ball towards the striker's end, where wicketkeeper Ben Foakes received it, removed the bails and appealed for a run out.

This is why you run your bat in



A wicket manufactured from out of nowhere! #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/i52FQVyw2H — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 27, 2023

At first, it appeared as Bracewell had easily made his way back into the crease but to everyone's surprise, his bat and feet were both up in the air when the bails were dislodged by Foakes. England were left in disbelief after seeing this bizarre dismissal as Stokes and other players could not control their laughter.

Bracewell's run out reminded the fans of Harmanpreet Kaur as she was also dismissed in a similar manner during the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, where India ended up on the losing side by five runs.

Harmanpreet was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls. Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease.

Don't want to see Harmanpreet run out again. Painful — Sanket ☭ (#FSGOUT) (@sankulyaa) February 27, 2023

And people were trolling Harmanpreet Kaur



Meanwhile when it comes to lazy run out Harmanpreet vs Bracewell pic.twitter.com/xF2KRaDZ53 — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) February 27, 2023

V similar to @ImHarmanpreet which costed us the match and perhaps the WC — Rkul Sh (@RaghukulS) February 27, 2023

Harman be like:- mera beta, mera beta... — Animesh Bhardwaj (@animeshbhardu2) February 27, 2023

Record-breaker Kane Williamson stroked a superb century Monday to steer New Zealand to 483 all out in their second innings and set England a target of 258 runs to win the second Test in Wellington.

Former captain Williamson hit 132 and Tom Blundell was last man out for 90 as the hosts fought back after being asked to follow on.

England were 48-1 in their second innings at stumps after opener Zak Crawley, on 24, was bowled by a delivery that nipped back from New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

Ben Duckett remained unbeaten on 23 and nightwatchman Ollie Robinson was on one, leaving England to score a further 210 runs on Tuesday's final day for a 2-0 sweep after winning the first Test by 267 runs.

(With AFP Inputs)

