Rashid Khan Makes Impressive BBL Start, Guides Adelaide Strikers To Win In Season-Opener

Rashid Khan, the 20-year-old spin sensation from Afghanistan, made an impressive start in the Big Bash League 2018-19 as he claimed three wickets to help defending champions Adelaide Strikers win the season-opener against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday. Man of the match Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with three scalps, while Billy Stanlake and Matthew Short claimed two wickets each to bundle out Brisbane Heat for 146. Opener Alex Carey top-scored with a 70-run knock as Adelaide Strikers chased down the target with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Adelaide Strikers had defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs to win their first title in the BBL 2017-18.

Rashid, who has claimed 21 wickets in 12 BBL matches so far, has his eyes firmly set on the 2019 Indian Premier League. He followed the IPL 2019 auction closely on Tuesday and extended warm wishes to many players who fetched impressive deals at the auction in Jaipur.

Rashid plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and has 38 wickets to his name from 31 league matches.

On Tuesday, he wished South Africa's Colin Ingram, who went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.4 crore. "Pretty happy for you bro wish a very best of luck in competition @CAIngram41," Rashid said on Twitter.

Rashid also wished New Zealand's Martin Guptil, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price of Rs 1 crore. "Welcome to Orange Army bro can't wait to play again together," he tweeted.

Yuvraj Singh, Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the highlights of the IPL 2019 auction. Yuvraj was picked up by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 1 crore, while Unadkat and uncapped Varun Chakravarthy bagged Rs 8.4 crore each.