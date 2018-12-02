 
Alex Price's Funny Conversation With Commentator During Women's Big Bash League Will Make Your Day

Updated: 02 December 2018 18:35 IST

Adelaide Strikers are currently on top of the Women's Big Bash League points table.

Alex Price
Alex Price's hilarious conversation with the commentators was shared on social media. © Twitter

Adelaide Strikers started their Women's Big Bash League 2018 title hunt with a comprehensive 36-run against Brisbane Heat on Sunday. While Sophie Devin, with her batting, and the Strikers' bowlers were the highlights of the game, off-spinner Alex Price's conversation with the commentators during the game took the cake. The hilarious conversation was uploaded on Twitter by the official account of the Women's Big Bash League. The video is captioned as "some very entertaining special comments brought to you by Alex Price".

Batting first, Adelaide Strikes were propelled to 172/7 by Sophie, who scored 89 off 55 balls. Strikers kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Sophie held the fort at the other end and continued to smack the bowlers for occasional boundaries, keeping her team's scoreboard ticking. During her 55-ball stay in the middle, she slammed six boundaries and five sixes.

For Brisbane Heat, Jemma Barsby was the pick of the bowlers as she returned with figures of 2/23 in four overs.

In reply, Brisbane Heat could only muster 136/2 in 20 overs as the opposition bowlers did not let the runs leak.

After losing two wickets for just nine runs on board, opener Beth Mooney (63 off 57 not out) and Kirby Short (62 off 55 not out) steadied Brisbane's ship but were unable to send the Strikers' bowling unit on a leather hunt.

Eventually, T20 World Cup-winning bowler Megan Schutt (1/23), Tahlia McGrath (1/31) and Sarah Coyte (0/17) helped their team win the tie.

Talking about the match, Sophie said, "It's a funny one. Looking back now when you see they've got two batters not out, you do wonder could they have had more of a crack."

"But I think we contained them well. We bowled well against them so maybe they felt that they couldn't get away," Sophie was quoted as saying by bigbash.com.au.

Currently, Adelaide Strikes top the points table with two points from one match, while Brisbane Heat is placed last.

Highlights
  • Alex Price's conversation with the commentators took the cake
  • Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by 36 runs
  • Sophie Devine was adjudged player of the match
