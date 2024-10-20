The Indian cricket fraternity on Sunday took to social media to extend birthday wishes to Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag, who turned 46 on Sunday. Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar took to X, funnily saying that his age of 46 is a "perfect mix of four and six", just like Sehwag's explosive batting. "Happy 46th,Viru! 46 ka matlab hai 4 aur 6 ka perfect mix--bilkul tumhari batting ki tarah. Koi bhagne ki zarurat nahi. Tumhara saal bhi tumhare shots ki tarah dhamakedaar ho!," posted Sachin.

The official X handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the legendary batter a very happy birthday, listing his accomplishments.

Sehwag's long-time teammate and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also extended his wishes to the batter, saying that it is because of him that the economy rate of bowlers gets ruined.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the nawab jiska koi jawaab nahi aur jiski vajah se bowlers ki economy ka hisaab nahi! Loads of love brother, hope you have a smashing year @virendersehwag," posted Yuvraj.

Former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly, one of Sehwag's biggest supporters during his days coming up as a batter, also posted for his "younger brother", "Happy birthday to a fantastic player and a younger brother .. wish Him a great day and a happy life ahead [?]@virendersehwag."

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished Sehwag on his birthday, saying that the memories of his "blazing centuries" will forever stay in the hearts of cricket lovers.

"Happy Birthday, brother @virendersehwag. The memories of your blazing centuries, your double and triple hundreds, will forever be etched in the hearts of cricket lovers. Off the field, your wit, humour, and insightful takes on life and cricket continue to entertain and inspire us all. Wishing you many more years of greatness, both on and off the field! Have a wonderful birthday and an amazing year ahead."

Former middle-order batter Suresh Raina also wished Sehwag on his birthday and thanked him for inspiring generations with his "fearless cricket".

"Veeru bhai, on your special day and always, thank you for inspiring generations with your fearless cricket and joyful spirit! Happy Birthday, @virendersehwag! #Happybirthdaysehwag," said Raina.

In a 104-match long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year-long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples.

He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes. Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004. Also, he is the only Indian with two Test triple tons.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties at an average of 35.05. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

The veteran also played 19 T20Is and scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88, with a strike rate of over 145. He also scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 68.

As evident by his 136 international wickets, with 40 coming in Tests and 96 in ODIs, Sehwag was also a very capable part-time spinner who could break partnerships.

Also, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he represented Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) from 2008-15, scoring 2,728 runs in 104 matches at an average of 27.55, with two centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 122.

Sehwag was also the part of the Indian teams which won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

