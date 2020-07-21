Ben Stokes became the number one all-rounder in Test cricket after his brilliant showing in the second Test match against West Indies at Manchester. Ben Stokes is the first English player after former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff to achieve this feat. Ben Stokes' match-winning performance in the 2nd Test match at Manchester helped him go ahead of West Indies captain Jason Holder on ICC's Test Player Rankings. ICC's official Twitter handle wrote, "Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder. He is the first player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders".

Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder



He is the first England player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5

During the first innings of the second Test match against West Indies, Ben Stokes scored 178 from 356 balls. Stokes' innings was studded with 17 fours and two sixes. In the second innings, Stokes opened the batting for England and went on to score 78 from 57 balls.

The all-rounder also picked up three wickets during the Test match. Ben Stokes was declared the player of the match for his brilliant performance throughout the Test match.

Ben Stokes with 497 points sits at the top of ICC's Test rankings for all-rounders. Jason Holder is at the second spot with 459 points.

Ben Stokes also reached the third spot in ICC's Test rankings for batsmen. Stokes along with Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne are joint at the third spot with 827 points. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the only two batsmen ahead of him in ICC's Test rankings for batsmen.