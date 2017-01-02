Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur From BCCI President Post: 10 Points

BCCI chief Anurag Thakur could be ousted from his position. ©
Here are the top 10 developments in the ongoing saga:
- On December 16, judges had said Anurag Thakur, who is also a BJP lawmaker, seems to have "committed perjury" after the court was informed that he had made a false statement on asking the International Cricket Council or ICC to clarify whether a recommendation made by the Lodha committee amounted to interference in the board's running.
- The Supreme Court had given the board time until December 3 to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel.
- The Lodha Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, was set up in January 2015 by the Supreme Court to suggest changes in the way the BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, is run.
- The committee had made recommendations in early 2016 and these were approved in July by the Supreme Court, which asked the BCCI to implement them.
- In earlier hearings the court has rapped the board on the knuckles for not obeying that order, asking whether it believes "it is a law unto itself."
- In October 2016, the court had frozen the accounts of the BCCI but has allowed release of funds to enable the board to hold cricket matches first with the visiting New Zealand side and then with England.
- At the December 16 hearing, the BCCI rejected the Lodha Committee's recommendation that former union home secretary GK Pillai be appointed as an independent auditor to scrutinise the grant of contracts by the board as ordered by the court.
- The court had given the BCCI one week to suggest other names for the job and for administrators who can run board affairs.
- Among the changes that the Lodha Panel has recommended are a cap on the age of BCCI office holder and tenure restrictions for them.
- The Lodha panel had also suggested a one-state-one-vote format. States like Maharashtra have several BCCI members, all of whom presently have separate votes. The panel also suggested that there one person should not hold more than one post in the board.