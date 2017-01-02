Supreme Court Removes Anurag Thakur From BCCI President Post: 10 Points

The Supreme Court is expected to give verdict today in what has come to be known as the BCCI versus the Lodha Committee battle, fought bitterly all through last year, and on the line is the future of India's cricket board as well as its top functionaries, including board president Anurag Thakur. The Lodha Committee, appointed by the Supreme Court after a betting scandal in the Indian Premier League, has recommended sweeping changes in the way the board is run and led and has complained that the BCCI or Board of Control for Cricket in India is refusing to implement them. The board has pleaded that it cannot implement all the reforms, which include large-scale structural and management changes.