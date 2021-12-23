Perth Scorchers consolidated their position on top of the Big Bash League (BBL) points table on Wednesday, defeating Melbourne Renegades by 21 runs at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Other than Mitchell Marsh'sblistering 86-run knock, there were plenty of highlights for the Scorchers in their victory. One such moment was during the second innings when Melbourne's opener Mackenzie Harvey was dismissed for a two-ball duck. In the second delivery of the first over, Harvey received a full delivery, on middle, by Jason Behrendorff. The batter went forward to defend but the ball swung late to go past him and hit the middle and off stumps. Scorchers were 0/1 at that time.

Here is the video of Behrendorff's out-swinging yorker which got the wicket of the 21-year-old:

Batting first, Perth posted 206 for five in 20 overs, courtesy a fine knock from Marsh. Meanwhile, Laurie Evans also made a noteworthy contribution, registering an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 16 deliveries.

Kane Richardson was in decent form for Melbourne and took three wickets in four overs.

Chasing a target of 207 runs, Melbourne could only reach 185 for five in their 20 overs. Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson made decent contributions but didn't receive support from other batters.

Promoted

Finch bagged 68 off 43 balls and Maddinson registered 67 off 41 deliveries.

Ashton Agar took two wickets for Perth in three overs and Marsh also bagged a dismissal in four overs.