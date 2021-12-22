Camaraderie between teammates goes a long way in defining the ecosystem within a team. In successful teams, players do have each other's backs during tense situations in a game. The display of friendship and affection was taken to a new level during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday. The incident was aired live on television when Adelaide Strikers' veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle gave a peck on the cheek of fellow pacer Daniel Worrall, which brought huge smiles on both their faces.

Even the commentators appreciated the kiss as something that brought a moment of much-needed relief during a tense T20 game. The BBL handle on Instagram also provided an apt caption, stating: "Love is in the air at the SCG."

Love is in the air at the SCG... @KFCAustralia #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/ikTMBabHHP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2021

Despite the overflowing affection, Strikers went on to lose the game by four wickets. Both Siddle and Worrall went wicketless.

Defending a total of 148 runs, Strikers did put on a brave show during their bowling but Jordan Silk's knock of 36 runs off 24 balls proved too much to handle as Sixers chased down the target with four balls left.

Earlier, batting first, Thomas Kelly played a superb knock of 41 runs that helped Strikers take the score past the 140-run mark. However, Strikers fell a few runs short as Sixers overhauled the target comfortably.