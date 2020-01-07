The Big Bash League (BBL) has already seen some incredible moments of innovation on the field, whether it be batsmen manufacturing crazy shots or fielders pulling off the unthinkable. Australia's domestic Twenty20 league has been power-packed and entertaining as ever this season. Tuesday, however, saw a hilarious fail from a batsman who was trying to play a cheeky ramp-shot. Sam Harper, who came in at one-down for Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in their BBL clash at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, tried to play a ramp-shot against Jhye Richardson but pulled out midway through it and ended up playing a meek defensive shot.

Video of Sam Harper's hilarious attempt was posted by the official Twitter handle of the BBL, with the caption: "The most extravagant defensive shot in BBL history?"

The most extravagant defensive shot in BBL history? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/lSwmDGnzow — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

While Sam Harper's attempt at the ramp-shot was a monumental failure, his knock after that surely wasn't.

After being put into bat by the Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades made a nightmare start. Captain Aaron Finch was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the opening over of the match by Jhye Richardson.

Richardson again struck in his 2nd over (3rd over of the innings) to remove the dangerous Marcus Harris to leave Melbourne reeling at 19 for two.

Harper, who came after the fall of Finch, found a couple of boundaries to get going and seemed to be stringing together a solid partnership with Shaun Marsh before the latter was sent packing by his younger brother Mitchell Marsh.

Harper was then joined by Beau Webster and the former decided to take complete control of the innings and take on the Perth bowlers. He finally fell in the 15th over but not before doing some serious damage.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman blasted 73 off just 46 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.

At the time of writing this, Melbourne Renegades were 130 for four after 17 overs.