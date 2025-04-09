Priyansh Arya set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on fire, slamming the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL history as Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 18 runs. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell short by 4 runs in their chase of 239 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Five teams now sit on 6 points each, with KKR the best team on 4 points. CSK continue to languish near the bottom after their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2025. They're in ninth.

LSG's overseas stars Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh are runaway leaders in the IPL Orange Cap race, after slamming 87* and 81 respectively against KKR. Noor Ahmad continues to lead the Purple Cap race, with Mitchell Starc and Khaleel Ahmed close behind.

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya delivered on his high promise with a sensational hundred before the bowlers survived M S Dhoni's late onslaught to script an 18-run win for Punjab Kings over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Priyansh (103 off 42) powered Punjab Kings to 219 for six, the highest total at the venue, after the hosts lost half their side inside the first eight overs. CSK batters have not been good enough thus far in the season but the likes of Devon Conway (69 off 49 retired out), Rachin Ravindra (36 off 23) and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) were able to take the game deep on this occasion. However, CSK fell short and ended at 201 for five.

It was CSK's fourth loss in five games while Punjab Kings recorded their third win in four matches.

The equation for CSK came down to 75 runs off the last 30 balls. Much to the delight of fans present at the venue, Dhoni (27 off 12) came to bat at number five after Dube's fall in the 16th over.

It was Lockie Ferguson's turn to bowl the 18th over and that was when Dhoni provided a glimmer of hope for CSK with two sixes off as many balls. However, 43 off the last 12 balls ended up being too much for the away team.

The night belonged to Priyansh, the 24-year-old from Delhi who rose to prominence with six sixes in an over in a local league last year.

He flaunted his special six-hitting skills on the national stage to lift Punjab Kings to an above par total. His knock included seven boundaries and nine hits over the fence.

Earlier in the day, explosive knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh set up a tense four-run win for Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Marsh smashed 81 for his fourth half-century of the tournament and Pooran an unbeaten 36-ball 87 to fire Lucknow to 238-3 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Kolkata mounted a strong reply as skipper Ajinkya Rahane struck 61 off 35 balls and Rinku Singh blasted an unbeaten 38 in a late blitz, but the home team finished on 234-7.

Lucknow have three wins from five matches. Kolkata, who won their third IPL title last year, have three defeats from their five outings.

