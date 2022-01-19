Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gave yet another reminder of his big-hitting abilities as he hit 22 boundaries and 4 maximums during an unbeaten knock of 154 of just 64 deliveries to help his team Melbourne Stars end with a total of 273/2 against Hobart Hurricanes in a Big Bash League 2021-22 match at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Maxwell's knock means he now holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of BBL, surpassing the previous best of 147 not out, scored by teammate Marcus Stoinis. What was interesting is that Stoinis was at the other end when Maxwell broke his record.

Stars captain Maxwell, who opened the innings, was at his lethal best with a bat in hand as the the Hobart bowlers has no answer to his relentless attacking batting. Stoinis also showed his power hitting abilities as he slammed 6 sixes and 4 boundaries to remain unbeaten on 75 of just 31 deliveries.

Melbourne Stars' total of 273 runs is the highest in the history of BBL and the third highest in the history of T20 cricket anywhere in the world, including domestic, international and franchise cricket.

This was Maxwell's 100th game in the BBL. Stoinis and Maxwell put on 132 runs for the third wicket for the Stars. The right-handed Marcus Stoinis also rose to the occasion as he scored 75 runs off just 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 11 sixes.

(With ANI Inputs)