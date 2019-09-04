 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gave "Earful' To Selector, Says Report

Updated: 04 September 2019 13:15 IST

Sanjay Bangar is likely to lose his job as the Indian men's cricket team batting coach, with Vikram Rathour being carded as the front-runner for the job.

India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar Gave "Earful
BCCI has shortlists candidates for various coaching positions. © AFP

Sanjay Bangar, who seems to be the only man among Ravi Shastri-led Team India support staff likely to lose his job, reportedly barged into the room of one of the national selectors -- Devang Gandhi -- and had a heated exchange over his omission from the batting coach job. According to a report published in The Times of India, Sanjay Bangar barged into selector Devang Gandhi's room when the selection committee was conducting interviews for various posts of the support staff.

"(When the selection committee was conducting interviews) ... He went and knocked on Devang's door late in the evening and gave him and the selection committee an earful. He warned the selectors that the team would rally around him and the decision (to replace him) would fall flat. It wasn't required. It wasn't the team's job to decide on support staff. It was the selectors' call," TOI quoted sources as saying.

On August 22, the BCCI senior selection committee led by MSK Prasad shortlisted three candidates for batting, bowling and fielding coaches.

The selection committee named the candidates on priority basis and the top names in each category will be appointed after the formalities with regards to Conflict of Interest declaration is complete.

Vikram Rathour is the leading candidate for the role of batting coach while Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are likely to retain their position as bowling coach and fielding coach respectively.

The 50-year-old Rathour played 6 Tests and 7 ODIs in 1996 without much success but was a domestic heavyweight for Punjab.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sanjay Bangar Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Batting coach Sanjay Bangar is likely to lose his job
  • He reportedly barged into the room of one of the national selectors
  • He had a heated exchange over his omission from the position
Related Articles
Team India Support Staff Selection Begins, Announcement On Thursday: Report
Team India Support Staff Selection Begins, Announcement On Thursday: Report
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
BCCI Releases Eligibility Criteria For Next India Coach
Team India Assistant Coach Sanjay Bangar Under Scanner After World Cup Exit
Team India Assistant Coach Sanjay Bangar Under Scanner After World Cup Exit
Sanjay Bangar Jumps To MS Dhoni
Sanjay Bangar Jumps To MS Dhoni's Defence, Says "Surprised" By Criticism
World Cup 2019: India Open To Trying New Combinations After Loss To England: Sanjay Bangar
World Cup 2019: India Open To Trying New Combinations After Loss To England: Sanjay Bangar
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.