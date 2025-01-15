Rohit Sharma is a man with a point to prove. Team India's captain is under immense pressure to deliver, having endured a miserable Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Rohit still remains one of India's ODI stalwarts, and will surely lead the side in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, even with more than a month to go till the tournament starts, Rohit Sharma is seemingly putting in the hard yards already. The 37-year-old recently signalled his intention to practice with the Mumbai squad ahead of their next Ranji Trophy game, and may even play the game himself.

Now, a video has emerged showing Rohit Sharma sweating it out at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Rohit was filmed running and jogging, in a video shared by a fan on social media.

Captain Rohit Sharma running at BKC today morning.



Hitman working hard for CT @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/gddH3LJijI — (@rushiii_12) January 15, 2025

Rohit scored only 31 runs in five innings in a disastrous tour of Australia, seeing him drop himself for the fifth Test in Sydney. India lost the series 3-1, and Rohit's future in the longest format of the game is up in the air.

However, Rohit will still be a crucial cog for Team India in the Champions Trophy. Rohit led India to the final of the 2023 World Cup, scoring 597 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of over 125. He will be hoping to do much of the same as India aim for a record third Champions Trophy title.

Rohit may also take part in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, having hinted that his Test career is not yet over.

Mumbai are scheduled to take on Jammu & Kashmir in the next round of the Ranji Trophy. While Rohit hasn't yet confirmed his availability for selection in the Ranji Team, he has decided to get a few net sessions under his belt to better his skills against the red-ball. A call on his participation in the team is also likely to be taken soon.

"He will be coming for practice sessions with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team and it is still not decided whether he will be playing the next Ranji Trophy game against J&K. He will inform the MCA in due course," Indian Express quoted a source in the MCA as saying.