Bangladesh will be up against Sri Lanka in Match 38 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India. The match commences at 2:00 PM IST. Bangladesh are already out of the tournament having lost six of their seven matches, alongside defending champions England. Sri Lanka could join them on the exit route if they lose this contest. However, even if they emerge victorious, their chances of making it to the semi-finals are very slim. (World Cup 2023 points table)

Bangladesh's last match saw them lose to Pakistan by a big margin. Bangladesh could manage only 204 runs in the first innings and the 1992 champions chased the total in only 32.3 overs, courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's 74-ball 81 and Abdullah Shafique's 69-ball 68.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were handed the second biggest defeat in World Cup history at the Wankhede Stadium against India. India posted 357 runs batting first and Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 55 runs in 19.4 overs. Mohammad Shami picked up a five-fer while Mohammed Siraj returned with three wickets.

Pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 278.

Padding up first should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting first winning 70 percent of its matches.

Weather report

The temperature at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is predicted to be 30.42 degree C and 16% humidity.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha and Maheesh Theekshana

BAN vs SL Fantasy team

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Mahmudullah, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Dilshan Madushanka

Vice-captain: Sadeera Samarawickrama

BAN vs SL Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Mahmudullah: Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah has racked up 274 runs in six matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 89.25. He has smashed one fifty and one century and has the highest score of 111.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama has amassed 331 runs in seven matches and is the team's top run-scorer this edition. He strikes at a rate of 103.12 and averages 66.20. He also has two half-centuries and one century to his name in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mehidy Hasan: The Bangladesh bowler scalped nine wickets in as many matches. Mehidy Hasan's best spell for this season is 3/25 and his average is 34.00.

Dilshan Madushanka: The bowler from Sri Lanka has picked up 18 wickets in seven matches so far at an average of 22.11. Dilshan Madushanka's 5/80 is his best bowling show of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have battled against each other on 53 occasions in ODIs. While Bangladesh have won nine matches, their opponents for Monday have emerged victorious on 42 instances.

The last five ODI matches have seen Bangladesh win on two occasions and Sri Lanka on three occasions. The highest score in these five matches is 286 by Sri Lanka whereas the lowest has been 141 by Sri Lanka as well.

The team batting first has won five times, lost 19 times in 24 matches, meanwhile the chasing side has won on four occasions, lost 23 times in 27 matches.

Prediction

Sri Lanka are expected to win the next contest as they have won three of the last five matches against Bangladesh.