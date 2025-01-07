The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla criticised Cricket Australia for snubbing former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation after the end of the Sydney Test. Rajeev Shukla pointed out that the prestigious trophy is being named after their names. Earlier on Sunday, Gavaskar was snubbed from the presentation ceremony of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite his name being associated with the coveted trophy.

The historic series, which saw Australia break a 10-year hiatus and reclaim the trophy with a 3-1 victory, was marked by fierce competition and memorable moments.

The snub came after Australia successfully reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a landmark victory that marked the end of a decade-long wait for the Australians.

Taking to X, Rajeev Shukla said that it happened at a time when Gavaskar was present in the stadium. He added that both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar together at the presentation ceremony would have been a rare visual.

"I fully agree with Neil. It happened when Gavaskar was present in the stadium. Trophy is in their names and one of them was not invited to podium. After four years who knows whether both will be present at the stadium? Both together would have been a rare visual," Rajeev Shukla wrote on X.

Australia's dominant 3-1 series win has reignited their rivalry with India, with the victory serving as a strong statement in international cricket and eliminating the visitors from the World Test Championship (WTC) race.

Gavaskar's exclusion from the presentation ceremony left a bittersweet note for the cricketing legend, who has long been synonymous with the fierce competition between the two teams.

Earlier, Gavaskar, who was left out of the presentation ceremony, shared his thoughts on the situation, saying, "I was told just before the Test started that was going to be the situation. If India didn't win or draw the series I wouldn't be required... I'm not feeling sad, but I'm just feeling a little perplexed. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there," as quoted by ABC SPORT.