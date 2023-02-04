Star pacer Shaheen Afridi on Friday got married to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha, and their grand wedding ceremony was attended by several current and former Pakistan players. According to ProPakistani.com, the ceremony took place at a local mosque in Karachi. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was also present at the event, along with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, among others. Babar congratulated Shaheen by hugging the pacer, who got engaged to Ansha last year.

The video has been doing rounds on social media.

On the special occasion, Shaheen donned a gray sherwani over an off-white kurta shalwar.

On the eve of his marriage, Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final last year, was seen sweating it out, in order to attain full fitness ahead of PSL 8

Recently, the 22-year-old shed some light on his days of rehabilitation, where he was about to quit cricket but he kept himself motivated by watching his own old videos.

"There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," said Shaheen on YouTube.

The eighth edition of PSL will kick start from February 13 with Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans.

Shaheen had led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title last season, playing a crucial role with both, ball and bat.

Featured Video Of The Day

What's The Biggest Battle For A Sportsperson?