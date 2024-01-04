Since the start of Pakistan's tour of Australia, the visiting team's fielding has been a constant talking point on social media. On Day 2 of the 3rd Test between the two teams, Pakistan star Saim Ayub dropped an absolute sitter in the slips, leaving all of his teammates with a facepalm moment. As Ayub gave Australia opener David Warner a lifeline, fans couldn't resist unleashing memes on social media and trolling Ayub, as well as his team, for the repeated fumbles in the field.

Coming out to bat for the last time in his Test career, Warner received a lifeline early into the innings. Pakistan pacer Amer Jamal bowled a brilliant delivery, forcing the veteran Australia to edge the ball into the slips. But, Ayub didn't seem to be prepared as the ball slipped out of his hands.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was standing at the second slip position, had his hand on the face as he realised how the easy catch was dropped by his teammate Ayub. Here's the video:

It's happened again!



David Warner gets a life courtesy of the debutant Saim Ayub #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/VAr7bBis6L — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2024

Warner was eventually dismissed for 34 and looked annoyed as he left the Sydney Cricket Ground to a standing ovation from his home crowd after missing out on his chance of a cherished century in his 112th and final Test match.

Warner was beaten by the extra bounce and turn out of the rough by offspinner Agha Salman and edged a catch off the shoulder of his bat to a delighted Babar Azam at slip.

Warner, who still has a potential second innings to bat in his last Test, has now scored 8,729 Test runs since his 2011 debut at an average of 44.53 with 26 centuries.

Usman Khawaja was the other Australia batter to be dismissed before early Tea was taken in the third Test, owing to bad light at the SCG.

With AFP inputs