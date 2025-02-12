The Pakistan vs South Africa ODI was a must-win for both the team in the ongoing Tri-Series. Both teams lost their first matches against New Zealand and needed a win in this match to qualify for the final on Friday. And tempers flared with Pakistan players showing ultra aggressive nature. The first instance was when Shaheen Afridi indulged in an heated altercation with Matthew Breetzke. The latter's gesture after defending a delivery left Shaheen fuming. They even collided mid-pitch. Then, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam got too close to Temba Bavuma after the South African captain was run out. The umpires could be seen talking to Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after the incident.

Social media was left fuming after the incident.

Shaheen shah Afridi is so immature even after playing international cricket for almost 5 years. pic.twitter.com/YzemYxn6Hb — Cricket stan (@Cricobserver21) February 12, 2025

This kind of behaviour and that too against THE TEMBA BAVUMA?



What kind of shameless you guys are PCT?

pic.twitter.com/7RvsBRobCQ — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 12, 2025

Mathew Breetzke became the first batter to score a hundred and a half-century in his opening two one-day internationals as South Africa made 352-5 against Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday. The 26-year-old followed his 150 against New Zealand in Lahore on Monday with an attractive 84-ball 83, spiced with a six and 10 boundaries, after South Africa won the toss. The winner of this match will play New Zealand in Friday's final in Karachi. The tri-series is a warm-up for the Champions Trophy that starts in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates next week.

Breetzke bettered West Indian batter Desmond Haynes's aggregate of 195 runs in his first two matches in 1978 before he fell to a brilliant catch off spinner Khushdil Shah. Pakistan's vaunted bowling attack failed to stop the tourists from scoring a big total, with skipper Temba Bavuma (82) and Heinrich Klaasen (87) also chipping in.

Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi (22), one of four changes in the South African team, put on 51 for the opening stand. The captain then built a second-wicket stand of 119 with Breetzke. Bavuma was run out after cracking 13 boundaries in his 96-ball knock.

Klaasen lifted the tempo with a rapid 56-ball knock, smashing three sixes and 11 boundaries as the South Africans added 110 runs in the last 10 overs. Kyle Verreynne and Corbin Bosch remained not out with 44 and 15 respectively to take South Africa past 350. Spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was Pakistan's best bowler with 2-66.

With AFP inputs