India captain Rohit Sharma expressed satisfaction after pacer Arshdeep Singh executed his plans to perfection in the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The incident happened after the second ball of the seventh over of England's innings, with Arshdeep handing India a timely breakthrough with the dismissal of Ben Duckett. During Arshdeep's previous over, Duckett smashed the pacer for four straight boundaries. However, as Duckett was starting to look dangerous, Arsdeep got rid off him in his next over.

Duckett, who was struggling with a groind problem, was unable to pick Arshdeep's knuckle ball, mistiming his pull due to restricted foot movement. Rohit, stationed at mid-off, positioned himself perfectly under the ball and made no mistake. After taking the catch, Rohit did a brain-tap gesture, pointing out that Arshdeep's plan worked just as he wanted to.

Arshdeep then also dismissed the other England opener, Phil Salt, who was caught at short third by Axar Patel.

Earlier, Shubman Gill kept up his good form to hit 112 and help India reach 356 all out, their highest-ever total at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill put on 116 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who hit 52, laying the foundation for a challenging total after they were put in to bat first in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer also hit a 64-ball 78 as England's bowlers struggled, apart from leg-spinner Adil Rashid's impressive 4-64.

Skipper Rohit Sharma departed for one, caught behind off Mark Wood in a disappointing outing after his 119 in the previous match gave India an unbeatable 2-0 series lead.

Gill, who took back the opening spot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, raised his third successive fifty after scores of 87 and 60 in the first two wins.

Kohli reached a run-a-ball fifty to get back among the runs after an inconsistent Test series in Australia.

Rashid got Kohli with a delivery that pitched in the middle and spun sharply to take the bat's edge and land in the gloves of wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Kohli was dismissed by Rashid in Cuttack and his latest dismissal was the fifth time he fell to the leg-spinner in 10 meetings.

Gill, who leads the series batting with 259 runs, kept up the pace and put on 104 runs with Iyer before he was bowled off a googly by Rashid.

(With AFP Inputs)