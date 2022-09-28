Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are currently two of the most talented batters in the world. That they represent Pakistan and India, two countries where cricket is fervently followed, means that their popularity often hits the roof. Kohli entered the international scene much earlier than Babar and has several records to his name. However, Babar is fast gaining pace and has broken several of Kohli's records. The Pakistan cricket team captain has a chance to break yet another record of Kohli on Wednesday.

Kohli became the fastest batter to 3000 T20I runs during England's tour of India in 2021. He reached the mark in 81 innings. Babar has a chance to break that record in the fifth-T20I against England in Karachi.

The 27-year-old Babar is currently on 2,939 runs in 79 innings for Pakistan. So, Babar needs to score 61 runs in fifth T20I to go past Kohli.

The former India Captain recently hailed Babar as "the top batsman in the world across format" currently and also said that he is the kind of player world cricket needs.

"The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. Him and Imad (Wasim). Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat," Kohli said in a chat with Star Sports.

Promoted

"We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn't changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently," the former India skipper said.

"And rightly so, he has amazing talent and I have always enjoyed watching him play. So that hasn't changed. He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don't see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in his foundations of his upbringing," Kohli went on to say.