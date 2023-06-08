Axar Patel stunned both fans and experts alike by pulling off a brilliant run-out to dismiss Mitchell Starc on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Thursday. It was an athletic effort from Axar, who was on the field as a substitute for Mohammed Shami, and it was a crucial wicket from India's perspective who will look to bundle out Australia cheaply in the first innings. Starc played the ball with soft hands towards mid-off but Axar was on it in a flash. The fielder picked up the ball with his left hand and although he lost his balance, he was able to complete the throw which crashed into the stumps. Replays show that Starc was unable to make his ground.

Indian bowlers gave a better account of themselves picking up four wickets even as Australia reached a comfortable 422 for seven at lunch on the second day of the World Test Championship final.

Travis Head (163 off 174 balls) and Steve Smith (121 off 268 balls) laid the foundation with a 285-run partnership.

For India, Mohammed Shami (2/102 in 27 overs), Mohammed Siraj (2/106 in 27 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/83 in 22 overs) took two wickets apiece.

Substitute fielder Axar Patel effected the run-out of Mitchell Starc while Alex Carey (22 batting) and skipper Pat Cummins (2 batting) were at the crease during the break.

(With PTI inputs)