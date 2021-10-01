Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana put on an exhibition of batting as she completed her maiden Test century during Day 2 of the ongoing Pink Ball Test in Australia in Queensland. Mandhana, continuing from her 84 not out at the end of day's play yesterday, stroked her way to a record Test match ton as she became the first Indian woman cricketer to reach the three-figure mark on Australian soil in Tests. This masterclass from the classy left-hander also put India in complete control of the one-off Test being played in Queensland. The cricketing community took notice of this feat by Mandhana and hailed the batter for showcasing outstanding determination in tough Australian conditions.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to term Mandhana as "The Goddess of the offside". Jaffer congratulated her and wrote: "The Goddess of the offside. Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played #AUSvIND."

The Goddess of the offside.

Congratulations on your maiden test hundred @mandhana_smriti. First of many. Well played #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6am012nL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 1, 2021

Former India women's team player and cricket commentator, Anjum Chopra also lauded the efforts of Mandhana. She wrote: "A simple celebration. That's Smriti Mandhana scoring her maiden Test #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest. @mandhana_smriti @BCCIWomen."

Cricket analyst and former Indian men's team opener, Aakash Chopra congratulated the batter and wrote that it was the first of the many centuries to come from Mandhana's bat. He wrote: "Test Century. First ever. Definitely the first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG #PinkBallTest #AusvInd."

Test Century. First ever. Definitely first of many. Well played, Smriti Mandhana. Make it BIG #PinkBallTest #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2021

Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh also praised the India opener for a "top-class" knock in tough conditions.

He wrote, "Top class century @mandhana_smriti. Kick on and get a big one #AUSvIND."

Top class century @mandhana_smriti. Kick on and get a big one #AUSvIND —| Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 1, 2021

Mandhana finally fell to Ashleigh Gardner after scoring a magnificent 127 off 216 balls with India placed at 195/2 in 68.1 overs.