Australia Women Vs India Women, Pink Ball Test, Day 2 Live: Smriti Mandhana Hits Maiden Test Century, India In Cruise Control
Aus W vs Ind W, Live Cricket Score: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden Test century as India started well on Day 2 in the Pink-ball Test at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland in Australia.
The Indian women's cricket team started on a positive note on Day 2 after a good start provided through the batting heroics of opener Smriti Mandhana on Day 1 of the Pink-ball Test at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland in Australia. Mandhana scored her maiden Test century as she put on a display of exceptional batting class to pace her innings to perfection. She ended Day 1 at 84 not out yesterday as she took apart the opposition bowlers in style. Along with Shafali Verma, Mandhana gave a strong start at the start of the innings, which was later taken over by Punam Raut. Raut was holding steady from one end as she ended the day's play on 18 runs off 75 balls. All Australian bowlers suffered due to inconsistent lines and lengths and only Sophie Molineux found her way through with Verma's wicket.
Live Cricket Score, Aus W vs Ind W
