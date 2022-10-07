Aaron Finch-led Australia would look to seal the two-match T20I series when they take the field against West Indies in the second game at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday. Both teams had played out a thriller in the first T20I, and owing to Matthew Wade's precious knock in a pressure situation, Australia managed to get over the line as they chased down 146 in the final over. Both the teams would look to get their combination right as they build up to the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played Down Under.

When will the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies be played?

The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies be played?

The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies begin?

The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies?

The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies be available for streaming?

The second T20I between Australia and West Indies will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)