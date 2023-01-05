Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates:Australia will begin Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa from 475/4. Batter Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten at 196, will look to complete his maiden double ton after the rain abruptly ended the proceedings on Day 2. Currently, Travis Head was dismissed on 70, after Steve Smith smashed his 30th Test ton to go past Don Bradman in the list. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 5. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje has bagged two wickets while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada have also picked up a scalp each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Sydney Cricket Ground

Featured Video Of The Day

BCCI Shortlists 20 For 2023 World Cup, Injury-Prone Players Told To Skip IPL: Sources