Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates:
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Australia will begin Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa from 475/4
3rd Test Day 3 Live: Australia will look to dominate South Africa© AFP
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates:Australia will begin Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa from 475/4. Batter Usman Khawaja, who is unbeaten at 196, will look to complete his maiden double ton after the rain abruptly ended the proceedings on Day 2. Currently, Travis Head was dismissed on 70, after Steve Smith smashed his 30th Test ton to go past Don Bradman in the list. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 5. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje has bagged two wickets while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada have also picked up a scalp each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 04, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
475/4 (131.0)
SA
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.63
% chance to win
AUS 52%
Draw 46%
SA 2%
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
195 (368)
Matt Renshaw
5* (11)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
119/1 (28)
Simon Harmer
109/0 (31)
AUS vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live
Smith fell just after notching his 30th Test hundred. However, Travis Head who has been in form of his life came out with an aggressive approach and in no time scored his fifty. Usman Khawaja though was the architect of their innings. He is scoring centuries for fun lately. Talking about the tourists, they had very less assist from the pitch but even their discipline bowling didn't help against the mighty Aussies. The weather on Day 3 doesn't look good as well. However, we will bring you all the action. Join us at 0430 IST (1130 GMT, the previous day) and earlier for the build up. Till then, cheers!
Update - 1159 IST (0629 GMT) - The rain refuses to stop and that will be STUMPS on Day 2. What a day for Australia. You feel for Usman Khawaja who is stranded on 195. Although Australia haven't declared yet but you feel that this will be probably the end of their innings. He will hope for just one ball on Day 3 to get to the landmark. Let's recap Day 2 though. It was full of runs. Contributions from all the batters except David Warner and Australia are in a commanding position. Usman Khawaja was the mainstay right from the start. He along with Marnus Labuschagne added more than 100 first. The latter fall on the last ball of Day 1 but then Usman Khawaja joined hands with Steven Smith and that put South Africa on the back foot. They really had no answers to their show.
Update - 1135 IST (0605 GMT) - Drinks! South Africa want to change the ball and in the meantime, the drinks have been taken. This session is full of runs, Australia would be looking for another short phase with bat before asking South Africa to see out the final hurdle. Usman Khawaja on the other hand is eyeing 200. Ughhh! The rain has got a bit heavy and the PLAYERS ARE WALKING OFF. The covers are on.
On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
On middle, blocked out.
Outside off, left alone.
This one stays low, outside off. Renshaw shoulders arms.
Outside off, guided to deep point for one.
Length and on off, Usman Khawaja defends.
Outside off, kept out.