Aus vs Pak Live Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-dayer against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The series is finely poised at 1-1 after the hosts' two-wicket win in Melbourne before Pakistan stormed back with a dominant nine-wicket victory at Adelaide. Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne to miss the third ODI to prepare for the Test series against India. Josh Inglis, who was named in the squad for the 1st Test against India, will lead the team in Cummins' absence. (Live Scorecard)

