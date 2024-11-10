Story ProgressBack to home
Aus vs Pak Live Score Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan Skipper Mohammad Rizwan Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs Australia
Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-dayer against Australia in Perth on Sunday.
Aus vs Pak Live Updates 3rd ODI: Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bowl in the third and final one-dayer against Australia in Perth on Sunday. The series is finely poised at 1-1 after the hosts' two-wicket win in Melbourne before Pakistan stormed back with a dominant nine-wicket victory at Adelaide. Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne to miss the third ODI to prepare for the Test series against India. Josh Inglis, who was named in the squad for the 1st Test against India, will lead the team in Cummins' absence. (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Pakistan in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 10, 2024
Play In Progress
AUS
36/2 (6.4)
PAK
Perth Stadium, Perth
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.40
Batsman
Matthew Short
10 (15)
Josh Inglis
0* (3)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
14/1 (3.4)
Naseem Shah
22/1 (3)
1 run.
Short of a length and well outside off, angling away, Josh Inglis leaves it alone.
Fuller one and around off, Josh Inglis pushes it to short covers.
On a length and on leg, Josh Inglis tucks it to short leg.
The Aussie skipper, Josh Inglis walks out to bat at number 4!
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Shaheen Afridi strikes now! He deserves that wicket and Aaron Hardie's struggles in the middle come to an end now. This is on a good length and on the sixth stump line, shaping away. Aaron Hardie takes a couple of steps forward and gets into two minds about whether to play or not. Decides to leave it alone as he tries to lift his bat but is late, the ball catches the outside edge and flies to second slip where Salman Agha takes a sharp catch. Australia two down now!
Overpitched and around off, Aaron Hardie drills it down the ground past mid off for three runs.
FOUR! Top shot! Much more in control! Naseem goes for the glory ball but serves this too full and angling into the pads. Aaron Hardie brings his wrists into play and flicks it away with beautiful timing through mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Streaky again! Naseem Shah hits the length hard and on off, gets some extra bounce again and shapes away. Aaron Hardie has a poke but gets an outside edge that beats the dive of gully and third slip to race away to the boundary.
Back of a length and on off, Matthew Short lets it come to him this time and crunches it through extra covers for three runs.
Play and a miss! Naseem Shah bowls this on a good length and around off, nips away with extra bounce. Matthew Short tries to punch it away but gets beaten by the extra bounce.
On a length, over off, Matthew Short with soft hands dabs it out to gully.
Overpitched and around off, Aaron Hardie drills it towards cover-point.
Pitched up and on the fifth stump line, shaping in, Aaron Hardie once again misses out on his drive.
A big shout for LBW, but turned down! Good-length delivery, on middle, shaping in sharply. Aaron Hardie looks to play at it but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a big discussion between the players and Mohammad Rizwan, but by the time he signals the 'T', time runs out. The good thing for Rizwan and Pakistan is that the Ball Tracking shows it to go over the leg stump.
That's a beauty! Full again and on off, gets it to shape inside this time, Aaron Hardie looks to drive it straight down the ground but gets beaten on the inside edge.
A bit fuller and around off, angling away, Aaron Hardie plays inside the line of it as the ball goes through to the keeper.
Back of a length and on middle, angling in, Aaron Hardie looks to work it away but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad as the ball lobs to the leg side.
BEATEN! Naseem Shah lands this on a hard length and just outside off, tempting the batter. Matthew Short looks to drive it on the up but the ball zips past the outside edge. Excellent over from Naseem Shah!
Pulls his length back a bit, on middle and off, Matthew Short strides out and taps it to covers.