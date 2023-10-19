Australia, the five-time champions, will face Pakistan in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 20 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM IST. Both Australia and Pakistan have faced contrasting starts to their campaigns so far. The Aussies have lost two of their three matches while Pakistan's two-match winning run was halted by a seven-wicket loss to arch-rivals India. Australia have played three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pat Cummins and Co. are currently placed seventh in the league table with two points, having won only one of their three games. Pakistan, meanwhile, are fourth on the points table with two wins from three matches.

AUS vs PAK pitch report

The wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru favours the batters. The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 313.

AUS vs PAK weather report

The temperature at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is predicted to be 27.2C with 48% humidity.

AUS vs PAK squads

Australia: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins (c)

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

AUS vs PAK top players

Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has racked up 113 runs in 3 matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has scored runs at an average of 37.67 and holds a strike rate of 64.57. He top-scored with 46 in his team's 134-run loss to South Africa. In the next match against Sri Lanka, Marnus Labuschagne notched up 40 in his side's five-wicket win.

Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has scored 248 runs in 3 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated runs at a strike rate of 93.58 and with an average of 124. Mohammad Rizwan began the campaign with a knock of 68 in a win over the Netherlands. He followed it with an innings of 131 against Sri Lanka and 49 versus arch-rivals India.

Mitchell Starc: The Australian pace bowler has picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 25.40 in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The left-arm bowler registered a best spell of 2/43 in his team's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Mitchell Starc was also among the wickets against India (1/31) and South Africa (2/53) although in defeats.

Hasan Ali: The bowler from Pakistan has picked up 7 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 19.71 in this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The right-arm bowler bagged figures of 4/71 in his team's six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and Pakistan have competed against each other on 107 occasions in ODIs. While Australia have won 69 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 34 instances. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen Australia win 3 times while Pakistan have emerged victorious on 2 occasions. The highest score in these 5 games is 349 by Pakistan whereas the lowest has been 210 by Australia.

Australia vs Pakistan ODI records

Highest score: Australia posted 434/4 against South Africa in 2006, which stands as their highest score in the ODIs. Ricky Ponting scored a ton to guide Australia to their record total. However, the Proteas riding on Herschelle Gibbs' 175, overhauled the target by one wicket.

Pakistan posted 399/1 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in 2018 for their highest ODI team total.

Lowest score: Australia managed 70/10 against New Zealand in 1986. It remains Australia's lowest team total in an ODI match.

Pakistan made 43 against the West Indies in 1993 for their lowest team score.

Average score: Australia's average score in Australia vs Pakistan ODIs is 229, while Pakistan's is 219 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan prediction

The Australia vs Pakistan clash is always a high-octane encounter. However, with the current run of form, Pakistan holds a slight advantage going into the match.