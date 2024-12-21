New Zealand Cricket has sent a delegation to Pakistan to inspect security and other arrangements for a scheduled tri-series in January. Besides hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, South Africa is the third team in the event. Pakistan is hosting the multi-team event as a curtain raiser to the ICC Champions Trophy in February and March.The New Zealand delegation, including security expert Reg Dickason and New Zealand Players' Association representative Brad Rodden are in Karachi and Lahore to discuss security arrangements and other preparations for the event.

Around the same time a high-powered delegation from the ICC has also arrived in Pakistan to inspect ongoing preparations and other arrangements for the eight-team Champions Trophy.

The ICC delegation also visited the National Stadium in Karachi before going to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

A PCB official said the visits were routine ahead of major events as Pakistan was going to be the centre of top cricket teams in February and March.

The New Zealand and ICC delegations keenly inspected the ongoing renovation and facelift process at the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi on which the PCB is spending an amount of 12 billion rupees to get them ready for the Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that the board was ready to welcome and host all teams as construction work on the stadiums would be completed before given deadlines.

He also said that state level security would be in place for all the teams visiting Pakistan and he will supervise this personally as federal minister for interior.

Advertisement

The NZC delegation also visited Rawalpindi Stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium as part of their assessment.

Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI tri-series just days before the Champions Trophy, slated to bee held rfrom February 19 to March 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)