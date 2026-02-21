Veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad has lashed out at Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan for his recent remarks reacting to criticism from former national team players. The Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan side copped heavy criticism following its loss to arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup. Responding to the former cricketers, Shadab took a swipe, saying that at least he had been part of a Pakistan team that defeated India in an ICC event, something the previous generation had failed to achieve. During a televised debate, Shehzad launched a scathing attack on Shadab, claiming that he does not deserve a place in the Pakistan team.

He even went on to claim that Shadab gets picked in the team through unfair means, saying that he is yet to prove his credentials in domestic cricket.

"First of all, you came in through the back door (Ek to aap chor raastey se aaye ho). You're neither a performer nor a regular in domestic cricket. Despite not performing at all, you're getting the backing. You didn't even do rehab after getting injured. They axed Hasan Ali from the central contracts, but not you. If that's not favoritism, then I don't know what is. It doesn't look good when you make such statements. And you're comparing yourself with the team from the 90s? They had their issues and lost to India in World Cups, but they were far superior to you. Look at their performances; they dominated India during that period. Just because two former players criticized the team, you suddenly forgot the backing they gave you. So, learn to respect your seniors," said Shehzad.

During the same discussion, former Pakistan stars Mohammad Amir and Rashid Latif also reacted to Shadab's remarks. Amir was unimpressed by Shadab's response, urging the player to refrain from making such statements during crucial tours.

"If you're on tour, there will be criticism. So, you've got no right to say such things when you are on tour. Even we used to get criticized during tours, but my focus was to shut those critics up with my performances. So, if you're not performing, you should keep quiet," Amir noted.

"Shadab should get credit for showing the courage to say what he said. Everyone has the right to speak, so it is okay," Latif added in a sarcastic tone.