The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final had two protagonists: Sanju Samson with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball. Samson top-scored with a well-earned 89 as India slammed 255/5 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah then took a four-wicket haul as New Zealand fell 96 runs short of the target. While Sanju Samson was chosen as the Player of the Tournament for his three consecutive half-centuries starting from the Super 8 stage, South Africa great AB de Villiers felt Bumrah might have deserved it more.

"It was a really, really close call between Sanju Samson and Bumrah. Why I mention Bumrah? Well was the top wicket-taker, and so he was pushing for the Player of the Tournament. But to me, there were pivotal moments and pivotal overs that he bowled that I felt like maybe he deserved more of a mention there. It should have been closer," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"But anyway, Sanju Samson - what a tournament he had! He made the most of it. It's not easy to bowl as a fast bowler in India unless you are Jasprit Bumrah. Even he was expensive in a couple of his overs during the tournament.

"But when it mattered most in the semifinal and final, he bowled insane overs. I've never seen anything like it. He is hittable, but when it matters, there is a different gear this guy hits, and he goes to a different planet. An incredible performer and an asset to cricket in India."

Bumrah made history, becoming the first pacer to take a four-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup knockouts, and he overtook Lasith Malinga to become the leading pacer in the tournament's history.

He is the first-ever pacer to register a four-fer in a T20 World Cup knockout match, joining spinners Ajantha Mendis (4/12 against West Indies in the 2012 final) and Shadab Khan (4/26 in the 2021 semifinal against Australia) as only the third bowler overall to do so.

Bumrah is now the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, with 40 scalps in 26 matches at an average of 13.65 and an economy rate of 5.66, including one four-wicket haul. He is also the most successful pacer in the tournament's history, surpassing Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (38 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 20.07).

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, with 50 wickets in 43 matches, is the leading T20 World Cup wicket-taker.