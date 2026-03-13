Once the IPL ends in May, the Indian cricket team will shift its focus to ODI cricket. India have already won two T20 World Cups in the recent past and are also the Champions Trophy winners. However, the side has not won the ODI World Cup since 2011. It came close in 2023, when the Rohit Sharma-led team lost to Australia in the final. Thus, the 2027 World Cup is being targeted by the BCCI in a big way. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has received multiple offers from overseas boards "to slot additional ODIs in their away tours, which the Indian board seems to have accepted."

ODIs are the only format in which Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to play. Having additional matches under their belt will help the two greats prepare better for the marquee event.

After the IPL, India will host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs before flying out to play three ODIs and five T20Is against England. India may also play Ireland on that tour.

There are talks of Sri Lanka Cricket also requesting the BCCI for white-ball fixtures. India are also scheduled to play limited-overs series against Bangladesh (subject to clearance), West Indies and New Zealand. According to the earlier-mentioned report, New Zealand have asked for additional ODI matches during the Tour.

Meanwhile, Kohli has begun preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season, with videos of the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain training in the nets going viral on social media.

In a reel shared on Instagram by Kohli, the 37-year-old was seen working intensively during a practice session, focusing on his batting as he gears up for the new season of the IPL. The clip quickly drew attention from fans, who flooded the comments with excitement ahead of the tournament.