Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will aim to keep Australia moving against Pakistan on Day 3 of the third and final Test match in Sydney. Pakistan captured the key wickets of Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja before rain washed out the second day's play. Labuschagne was on 23 and Steve Smith 6 in their team's 116 for 2 before play was ended by bad light and rain before Tea. (LIVE SCORECARD)