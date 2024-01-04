Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will aim to keep Australia moving against Pakistan on Friday.
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will aim to keep Australia moving against Pakistan on Day 3 of the third and final Test match in Sydney. Pakistan captured the key wickets of Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja before rain washed out the second day's play. Labuschagne was on 23 and Steve Smith 6 in their team's 116 for 2 before play was ended by bad light and rain before Tea. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, the officials have waited long enough but the race against time has been lost and Day 2 has been called off due to bad light and some persistent rain. After an intriguing Day 1 of the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the stage was set for another exciting day of cricket. Day 2 saw a steady battle between bat and ball with Australia not giving an inch to the Pakistani bowlers who bowled tight lines but just couldn't get the reward. There were a couple of dropped catches but Agha Salman did get the wicket of David Warner with a ripper of a delivery and that might be the last time we see 'The Bull' batting in a Test match. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne remained resolute but Khawaja soon got bogged down and fell in the forties. Pakistan will be pleased but would have wanted the game to carry on. Australia trail Pakistan by 197 runs but have plenty of batting to come and will look to improve the scoring rate on Day 3. Given we lost a huge amount of overs on Day 2, Day 3 will begin at 4.30 am IST (11 pm GMT) on Friday which is half an hour earlier but you can join us for the build-up much sooner than that. Let's hope for a rain-free and well-contested Day 3. Cheers!
UPDATE 10.45 am IST (5.15 am GMT) - Nothing new to update here as it is still drizzling in Sydney and the covers are on. If this persists for a bit more, we might have an official word soon. Stick around for more updates. There is one update from the Australian squad though as Scott Boland has been released and will be available for the Melbourne Stars for their next Big Bash League game against Sydney Sixers.
UPDATE 10.10 am IST (4.40 am GMT) - Right then, it is still raining in Sydney and the radar shows that it is there to stay. Also, given that initially, the play was stopped for bad light, the chances of a resumption on Day 2 look very small even if the rain subsides. Let's still hope for the best but the forecast for the remaining 3 days looks solid. Stick around for further news.
UPDATE 9.40 am IST (4.10 am GMT) - Well, what we dreaded not to happen, has happened and it has started raining. It is not pelting down and is a drizzle but the covers are on and this will only delay proceedings further. Stay tuned for more updates.
Pakistan on the other hand, started off with spin from Agha Salman and pace from the other end, but couldn't trouble the batters in the first hour or so and also didn't let the hosts get away with the bat. Aamer Jamal, who is having a fantastic debut series continued to bowl on tight lines and lengths and provided another breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Usman Khawaja on a faint edge and creating an opening for the visitors to sneak into the game. Everyone is hoping for the weather to get cleared and so that the play resumes as soon as possible. Stay tuned with us as we bring you further updates on the weather and the next session of play.
It is official as early Tea has been taken! A good decision this to not wait for things to improve and take the break when play isn't possible. Australia has looked pretty sedate and cautious with their approach since the first ball of the session. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne both took their time to settle in and looked unbothered. Both of them were sluggish with the bat but they were barred from playing any risky shots and also negotiated the spin pretty well as well. Usman Khawaja perished on 47 in the middle of the session. Steven Smith and Labushagne are in the middle for the hosts as Australia still trail by 197 runs.
Oh wait, the umpires are having a chat with the players and it looks like the light is not good enough to continue further. Here we go, the players are off the field as the sky has turned out to be too gloomy and overcast at SCG. Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan coach is seen having a chat with the Pakistani skipper Shan Masood near the ropes. The umpires are still out there in the middle and having a detailed discussion before eventually heading off. A bit strange given there was no indication of any harm to the batters as of yet but Shan Masood was asked to bowl spin from both ends which he didn't want to do and wanted to keep Aamer Jamal on from one end. All we can do now is wait and hope for things to get better but there is a bit of rain on the horizon as well which could make things worse. Stick around for further updates.
Bowls near the off stump line on a fuller length, Marnus Labuschagne presses ahead and defends it to mid-wicket.
Too full and a good amount of spin on that, Marnus Labuschagne goes for a reverse sweep and gets an inside edge back to the pad. Mohammad Rizwan is the lone person to appeal on that one but Sajid Khan clarifies that the bat was involved.
Drags his length a bit this time and gets a hint of purchase off the deck, Steven Smith turns across and works it towards square leg for a single.
Full and turns after pitching around off, Steven Smith defends it back to the bowler.
Airs the bowl on a fullish length outside off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes it square of the wicket to the off side for a single.
Bowls on a fuller length from over the wicket around off, Steven Smith shimmies down the track and plays it with the turn towards short mid-wicket where the skipper Shan Masood fumbles to pick it up cleanly. The batters steal a single.
Pitches this on up and straight with pace. Marnus Labuschagne takes the front foot out and blocks the ball back to the bowler. A good contest going on right now for the viewers.
A very well-executed bouncer just on top of the off stump line. Marnus Labuschagne looks to pull the ball away on the leg side but is beaten by the extra pace and bounce of the ball.
Another good bouncer on the line of the stumps. Marnus Labuschagne ducks down and lets the ball go through.
Short ball again just outside the line of the off stump. Marnus Labuschagne walks across and taps the ball down to backward square leg. Another dot ball.
Another short ball on top of the off stump line. Marnus Labuschagne jumps up on the crease and blocks the ball off.
Short ball again around 138 clicks, on top of the middle stump line. Marnus Labuschagne flicks the ball straight to square leg off the back foot.
Drinks! Right then, another good session in the field for Pakistan as they haven't let Australia get away here and have managed to pick up a wicket as well. With the deficit still 200 runs, a lot will depend on the pair of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith for the Aussies.