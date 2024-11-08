Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score: Shaheen Afridi Strikes Early After Pakistan Opt To Bowl vs Australia
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI Live: Australia lead 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first game by 2 wickets.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Australian cricket team will aim to seal the affair when it takes on Pakistan in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Friday. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will also be keen to make a comeback and take the series to the decider. In the first ODI, Mitchell Starc shone with an economical three-wicket haul (3 for 33 in 10 overs) as Australia registered two-wicket win over the touring side. Josh Inglis (49 off 42) and Steven Smith (44 off 46) were the players who shone with the bat for the hosts. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Pakistan in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 08, 2024
Play In Progress
AUS
26/1 (3.5)
PAK
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.78
Batsman
Matthew Short
13 (8)
Steven Smith
0* (5)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
9/1 (2)
Naseem Shah
17/0 (1.5)
No run.
Hard length on the pads, Smith stays back and tucks it away down to square leg.
On a good length again and around off, just starting to shape back in a bit as well, Smith lets it through to the keeper.
Good-length delivery bowled wide of the off stump, Steven Smith gets across a bit and plays it away towards cover.
Steven Smith is in at number 3.
OUT! LBW! Jake Fraser-McGurk plays down the wrong line and pays the price. Just a touch fuller from Shaheen Afridi bowling it on middle and leg and this one angles away a touch. Jake looks to play with a straight bat and drive down the ground but plays all over it and gets pinged on the pads. There is a loud appeal and the finger is raised. Jake has a word with Short about whether that pitched outside leg but starts walking back after a bright start, such a shame.
Hard length, in and around the top of off, Matthew Short looks to drive on the up but gets it off the inner half of the blade towards wide mid on for a single.
Just back of a length and around off, Jake rocks back to block it off.
FOUR! Jake Fraser-McGurk is in a punishing mood early on. Naseem goes full and wide now, Jake transfers his weight forward and hammers the drive square through covers for a third boundary in the over.
Back of a length and on a tight line around off, Jake Fraser-McGurk blocks it off the back foot.
FOUR! And again! Short and wide, not all that wide this time, Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a lovely shot off the back foot and punches it through the same gap at covers for another boundary.
FOUR! That went into the fence in no time at all! Short and wide outside off, too wide, Jake Fraser-McGurk reaches out and slaps it through the gap at covers for his first boundary.
Loose shot from Jake Fraser-McGurk. Naseem bowls it a tad short but well wide and gets some away movement as well, Jake stays put and throws his hands at it but misses.
Naseem Shah to operate from the other end.
FOUR! Heaved away for the first boundary of the game! Fractionally short from Shaheen and around middle and leg, Matthew Short picks it up and swats it well wide of fine leg for a boundary. Australia 8/0 after the first over.
Afridi hits the hard length now, bowling it on leg and this one just nips in as well, Short gets pegged on the crease looking to tuck it away but misses and gets struck on the pads.
Jake got that high on the bat but gets off the mark nonetheless. Afridi digs this one in short and right at the body, Jake Fraser-McGurk miscues the pull uppishly and wide of the man at square leg for a single.
Afridi pulls the length back and tightens the line around off, this one goes straight on as Jake makes another leave.
Pitched-up delivery outside off, nipping away as well, Jake Fraser-McGurk watches it well and makes a leave.
Lovely start for Matthew Short and Australia. Shaheen goes full on off looking for some inswing, Short with a gentle punch right back past the bowler and gets it to the right of mid off for three runs to kick things off.