Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Australian cricket team will aim to seal the affair when it takes on Pakistan in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Friday. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will also be keen to make a comeback and take the series to the decider. In the first ODI, Mitchell Starc shone with an economical three-wicket haul (3 for 33 in 10 overs) as Australia registered two-wicket win over the touring side. Josh Inglis (49 off 42) and Steven Smith (44 off 46) were the players who shone with the bat for the hosts. (Live Scorecard)