Without senior stars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, Australia will be hoping to bounce back in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis will be leading Australia during the series. On the opposite side, Pakistan will be on a high, having defeated Australia in the ODI series, clinching their first series win in the country since 2002. Under new white ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, a young Pakistan side will hope to create more history in the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)