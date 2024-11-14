Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I
Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the ODI series previously.
Aus vs Pak 1st T20I LIVE Score Updates© AFP
Without senior stars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, Australia will be hoping to bounce back in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis will be leading Australia during the series. On the opposite side, Pakistan will be on a high, having defeated Australia in the ODI series, clinching their first series win in the country since 2002. Under new white ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, a young Pakistan side will hope to create more history in the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I, Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Nov 14, 2024
Match Delayed
AUS
PAK
The Gabba, Brisbane
Topics mentioned in this article
AUS v PAK 1st T20I LIVE
UPDATE - 8.15 am GMT - Nothing new to report on from the ground. The storm is still looming large over Brisbane and all we can do is wait and hope for things to brighten up. Also, according to the on-air broadcasters, the latest a five-over-a-side contest can begin is 10.29 am GMT.
UPDATE - 7.50 am GMT - Not much of an official word from the ground but a few sources say that there is heavy thunder around Brisbane and there has been an on-and-off drizzle for an hour or so as well. The rain doesn't seem like much of a problem but the thunder and lightning do. Hopefully, the dark clouds pass over soon and we can get some sort of a game in. Stick around for more updates.
UPDATE - 7.31 am GMT - Toss is now officially delayed!
UPDATE - 7.20 am GMT - We are just 10 minutes away from toss time but the ground is currently under covers. There were some thunderstorms predicted and it looks like for now, the toss could be delayed which is not good. Hopefully, we do get a positive update soon, so, stick around for the latest updates.
Right then, the stage is set for a fascinating encounter as the lead up to the Aussie summer continues and The Gabba is all set to host its first international game of the season. Can Josh Inglis and co fightback against the in-form seam attack of Pakistan? Or will the visitors continue to dominate with the ball? Only time will tell. Toss and team news in a bit, stay tuned.
Pakistan are riding high on an unlikely ODI series win in Australia and have retained that fast bowling core that did so much damage for the T20Is as well. There are changes in the batting line-up though with Saim Ayub, who had a fantastic ODI series, not included in the T20 setup. Young Arafat Minhas might come into that batting lineup with a lot depending on the shoulders of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as the latter tries to rebuild his form.
Australia come into this series on the back of a couple of torrid performances with the bat in the ODI series and with a fairly depleted squad yet again, the fringe players will certainly need to step up. They will be helped by the return of pace duo Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis but the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David have a lot to prove.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the 1st T20I between Australia and Pakistan from The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. After a surprise victory in the ODI series, Pakistan will be eyeing up a very rare double white-ball series win against the Aussies in their own backyard but the hosts won't be rolled over so easily and it should be an exciting watch.
... MATCH DAY ...
The first leg of Pakistan’s tour of Australia is in the books, and few could have predicted how the ODI series would unfold. After Australia secured a close win in the opening match, Pakistan’s pace attack took control, overpowering the Aussies and securing Pakistan’s first ODI series win down under since 2002. Now, the spotlight shifts to the T20I series, which kicks off at The Gabba in Brisbane before moving to Sydney and concluding in Hobart. As was the case in the third ODI, Australia will be without several seasoned names who are gearing up for the Test series against India starting next week. With Josh Inglis leading in their absence, this reshuffled squad gives those featuring a chance to make an impact. The likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, who had a subdued ODI series, will be eager to prove themselves. The presence of Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, alongside Inglis, adds formidable firepower to Australia’s batting. In the bowling lineup, Adam Zampa will serve as the primary spinner, with Maxwell and Short available to offer off-spin support. However, the hosts have encountered a setback with the injury to promising all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who fractured a metacarpal in his hand during the third ODI. Josh Philippe has been called up as his replacement, bringing added depth to the batting order but leaving Australia without Connolly's all-round abilities. In the pace department, Nathan Ellis returns to the side, joined by Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson, while Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie add their all-round abilities to strengthen the lineup. For Pakistan, this series marks their first T20I assignment since their group-stage exit in the World Cup. With Mohammad Rizwan taking over the reins from Babar Azam, it’s the beginning of a new era. The tourists will once again rely on their potent pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Raufi, with Abbas Afridi and uncapped all-rounder Jahandad Khan adding depth. In the spin department, they have Arafat Minhas and Sufiyan Muqeem. It’s rare to see a vice-captain yet to debut in the format, but that’s the case here with Salman Agha. Pakistan’s batting unit is relatively inexperienced, with Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, and Sahibzada Farhan each having played fewer than 6 T20Is, while Usman Khan leads the less-experienced group with 10 games since switching from UAE to Pakistan. The experienced shoulders of Babar Azam and skipper Mohammad Rizwan will be crucial for stability in an otherwise youthful unit. There was no shortage of entertainment in the ODI series and the T20I series promises no different. Who are you backing to land the first punch in Brisbane?