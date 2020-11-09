India captain Virat Kohli will return to India from Australia after the first Test in the four-match series, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said in a release on Monday. The Indian cricket board also confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad, but will be rested for the ODI and T20 International (T20I) series Down Under. Kohli had intimated the Board about his plans to return to India after the first Test in the selection committee meeting in October and has been granted paternity leave, the statement said.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide," the statement said. "The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide."

Rohit Sharma was initially left out of all the squads when the teams for the tour of Australia were announced, due to a hamstring injury suffered during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

However, the BCCI have been monitoring his fitness, and have cleared him to play the Test series.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same," the statement said.

"In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," it concluded.