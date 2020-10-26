The BCCI's Senior National Selection Committee on Monday announced the Indian squads for the Australia tour, comprising fours Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals. India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently battling with a hamstring injury, has not been picked in any of the three squads, with BCCI saying that their medical team will continue to monitor his progress. Another notable name missing from the Test squad is veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who was ruled out of the IPL with a rib injury. The BCCI's medical team will also keep track of his progress.

KL Rahul, who is having a dream run in the ongoing IPL 2020, has replaced Rohit in the longest format. The Kings XI Punjab skipper has also been handed the leadership responsibility for the first time in his international career, getting the vice-captain role for the ODI and T20I series. Royal Challengers Bangalore fast-bowling duo of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have been rewarded for their impressive performances with a place in the red-ball squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020, has been named in the shortest format. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant is not part of the T20I squad, with Sanju Samson included as a backup keeper.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar, Ajinkya (vice-capt), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-capt/wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt/wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy