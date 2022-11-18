Dawid Malan showcased tremendous game sense as he rescued England from a tricky position in the first ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Malan slammed 134 off 128 deliveries as England recovered from 4/66 at one stage to post a good total of 287/9. While the Australian bowlers, led by their captain Pat Cummins, had made early inroads in the England innings, Malan took his time before dictating proceedings. Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar, on the other hand, had a terrific day in the field during the England innings.

After bringing about a stunning run out from the point region, which caught Liam Dawson well short off his crease, Agar flew in the air at the boundary rope to save Malan's shot from going for a six.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 45th over when Malan had tried to pull Cummins for a six over deep midwicket.

Cummins, playing his first match as captain following Aaron Finch's retirement, would have been delighted by Australia's start to the innings.

The hosts had managed to contain the English opening pair with some tight line and length bowling, then made a double breakthrough.

Cummins had Phil Salt caught at second slip by Steve Smith on the last ball of the fourth over and two balls later Mitchell Starc bowled the recalled Jason Roy with a beautiful delivery that swung back late.

The Australian captain then put his side on top when James Vince edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

However, Malan's 60-run stand with David Willey (34) pulled England back into the contest.

In the end, Australia defeated England by six wickets as they comfortably chased down the target

(With AFP Inputs)