The bugle of the Cricket World Cup 2023 has been sounded. The competing teams have announced their squad for the October 5-19 mega event in India. Australia legend Glenn McGrath must know what it's to be like to be a world champion. Glenn McGrath was a member of the Australian team that won three consecutive World Cup trophies - the 1999 Cricket World Cup, the 2003 Cricket World Cup, and the 2007 Cricket World Cup. While his pedigree on the cricket field is exemplary, he has other expertise too. In a recent video, posted by Glenn MacGrath, he could be seen dealing with a python at his home.

"After plenty of encouragement & support from @saraleonmcgrath all 3 Coastal Carpet Pythons that were in the house were safely released back into the bush #carpetpython #snakecatcher #notthebestfootwear," he wrote along with the post.

Cricket Australia has announced its Cricket World Cup 2023 squad which will be led by Pat Cummins. Senior players like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, etc. have all been picked but there was no place for Marnus Labuschagne. Even the big-hitting middle-order batter Tim David couldn't find a spot in the roster. In comparison to the 18-member preliminary squad that Australi had earlier announced, all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha were the players to miss out.

Looking at the squad, it is clear that pacer Sean Abbott is preferred over Nathan Ellis for the final spot in the squad as back-up pacer. The spin pairing of Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa received the nod from the selectors.

Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are the two wicket-keeper batters in the squad. There's no doubt that Carey will be the first choice after his superlative show in the last Cricket World Cup in England and Wales in 2019.

"Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are on track in their return to play programs. All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India," Bailey said.

"There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two Cricket World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament."

Australia's Cricket World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.