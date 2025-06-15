Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt post for her dad on the occasion of Father's Day. However, the social media post had a surprise as she also included a hand-written note from daughter Vamika for Virat Kohli. Virat and Anushka have two children - Vamika and their younger son Akaay. The message on the card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much."

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers has hinted that Virat Kohli ignored him for months, probably after he announced Anushka Sharma's pregnancy to the world during a live stream.

Last year, de Villiers confirmed that Virat and Anushka expecting their second child, after the former India captain decided to skip the entire Test series against England at home. In another video just days after his revelation, de Villiers said that he made a blunder and shared news that wasn't true.

Kohli and de Villiers had a reunion earlier this month after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first IPL title. The two RCB icons shared a hug and celebrated after the win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. De Villiers, however, revealed that Kohli only started talking to him again a few months back.

"I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again," de Villiers told Cricket.com.