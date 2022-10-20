The statement given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah, regarding India not travelling to Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, has been making headlines. Following this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released an official statement, threatening to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India next year. Now, former India batter Aakash Chopra has expressed his views regarding the same and stated that there will be no Asia Cup if India does not participate.

"Asia Cup might not happen at all if India doesn't participate. Asia Cup is a small tournament as compared to the World Cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will let go a massive amount of revenue that ICC shares. It's a case of who blinks first. So I'm not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held and at a neutral venue," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Of course, ACC happens to be a consortium. But, few people must be aware that India doesn't take a single penny from ACC. Everybody takes a stipulated amount from ACC, four million or eight million, but India will distribute its amount instead. India plays the role of a big brother in ACC. If it has been said that the team will not travel to Pakistan, I can assure you in writing that it won't. The Asia Cup will be conducted at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also certainly come to play in the World Cup. I am giving you this in writing. All these stuffs are guaranteed," he added.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan had said that Jay Shah shouldn't have made such a statement, as he not only represents the BCCI, but the ACC as well.

"Jay Shah shouldn't have said all this because he not only represents the BCCI but also the ACC. ACC not only consist of India but Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan also. The fans all over the world always eagerly wait for the clash between India and Pakistan and I think Jay Shah should have waited before making such a statement," he had said.

India and Pakistan will be going up against each other in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.