 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Asia Cup 2018: India Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan On September 19

Updated: 24 July 2018 22:44 IST

India are placed with Pakistan and a qualifier in Group A.

Asia Cup 2018: India Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan On September 19
Defending champions India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage on September 19. © AFP

Defending champions India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2018 on September 19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. India will open their campaign against a qualifier in Dubai on September 18. They are placed along with Pakistan and a qualifier in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on 28 September in Dubai.

The biennial tournament, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 15, sees Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face each other in the opening game of the tournament in Dubai.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all confirmed participants, with the remaining spot still up for grabs among UAE, Singapore, Oman, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule:

Group Stage

15 September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16 September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17 September - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

18 September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19 September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20 September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21 September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23 September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23 September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25 September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26 September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India are placed along with Pakistan and a qualifier in Group A
  • The biennial tournament set to take place in the UAE
  • India will open their campaign against a qualifier on September 18
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: India Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan On September 19
Asia Cup 2018: India Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan On September 19
Unhappy India Shorten Practice Match Over Condition Of Pitch, Outfield
Unhappy India Shorten Practice Match Over Condition Of Pitch, Outfield
Kohli, Ashwin Among Those Spotted During Training Session Before England Tests
Kohli, Ashwin Among Those Spotted During Training Session Before England Tests
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won't Matter: James Anderson
Shikhar Dhawan Names Virat Kohli After A Cartoon Character
Shikhar Dhawan Names Virat Kohli After A Cartoon Character
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.