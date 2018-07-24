 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

English Cricket Club Suffers Humiliating Collapse, Target Chased Down In 12 Minutes

Updated: 24 July 2018 16:52 IST

Beckenham Cricket Club were packed off for 18 runs in 11.2 overs.

English Cricket Club Suffers Humiliating Collapse, Target Chased Down In 12 Minutes
Beckenham CC were bowled out for 18 with Bexley taking just 12 minutes to chase down the target. © Twitter

They say cricket is a batsman's game but it was anything but that when Bexley CC took on Beckenham CC in a Shepherd Neame Kent Cricket League match. In astonishing turn of events and one of the most dismal batting performances recorded in cricketing history, Beckenham CC were bowled out for an embarrassing score of 18 in 11.2 overs in an innings lasting just 49 minutes. Rubbing salt in Beckenham's wounds, Bexley CC took just 12 minutes to chase down the total with all 10 wickets in hand. Calum MacLeod, who has played 57 ODIs for Scotland, was the chief destroyer, taking six wickets for just five runs.

Not surprisingly, the grand total of 18 was Beckenham CC's lowest total in their 152-year existence.

The Beckenham CC skipper won the toss and elected to bat, and little did he know of the carnage was to follow.

Beckenham lost their first four wickets with just 9 runs on the board and things only got worse as they found themselves at 12 for six. Soon enough, the team's misery was brought to an end in the 12th over when Jason Benn sent Alex Shanks back to the pavilion.

In total, five Beckenham players failed to score with a the highest individual score being four, which three players managed -- Alexander Senn, William MacVicar and Calum Lennox.

Apart from Calum MacLeod, Jason Benn starred for Bexley with the ball, registering figures of 4/12.

In reply, Christopher Laas (4 not out) and Aiden Giggs (12 not out) along with six extras, helped Bexley chase down the target in 3.3 overs with the innings lasting just 12 minutes.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Cricket Calum MacLeod
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Beckenham Cricket Club bowled out for 18 in 11.2 overs
  • Bexley Cricket Club chased down the target in 12 minutes
  • Five Beckenham batsmen failed to score
Related Articles
English Cricket Club Suffers Humiliating Collapse, Target Chased Down In 12 Minutes
English Cricket Club Suffers Humiliating Collapse, Target Chased Down In 12 Minutes
Kuldeep Yadav Mystery Can Be Solved Through Patience, Says James Anderson
Kuldeep Yadav Mystery Can Be Solved Through Patience, Says James Anderson
Watch: Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair Enjoy A Run Ahead Of 1st Test At Edgbaston
Watch: Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair Enjoy A Run Ahead Of 1st Test At Edgbaston
Joe Root Fails To Impress In County Championship Ahead Of India Test
Joe Root Fails To Impress In County Championship Ahead Of India Test
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won
Virat Kohli Is Lying If He Says His Runs Won't Matter: James Anderson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 23 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.