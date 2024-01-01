Known for his hilarious out-of-the-box humor on social media, former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer on Monday wished fans a happy New Year 2024. Jaffer, who has now donned the hat of a cricket pundit, played 31 Tests for India during his career, scoring 1944 runs with the help of five hundreds and 11 half-centuries. As the world celebrated New Year 2024 on Monday, Jaffer came up with a hilarious wish for the fans. Taking to X (following Twitter), Jaffer hoped that people will have a 2024 similar to Australia captain Pat Cummins' 2023.

"Happy new year everyone! May your 2024 be as successful as Pat Cummins' 2023," Jaffer posted on X.

Notably, Cummins silenced all his critics this year and showcased displays of calm nerves and pure class this year as a player and a leader. He completed the three-peat for Australia with the WTC title, the Ashes and the ICC Cricket World Cup title and shined in each of these key events.

Cummins ended this year with 59 wickets in 24 matches, with the best bowling figures of 6/91. 42 of these wickets came in Tests, while 17 came in ODIs.

Cummins also delivered some valuable performances with the bat during the Ashes and World Cup, scoring 422 runs in 28 innings this year at an average of 21.10. His 44* against England in an instant classic first Ashes Test and 12* in a double century stand with Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup come to mind in an instant.

On the individual front, Cummins secured a Rs 20.5 crore bid from SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

During the IPL 2024 Players Auction, Cummins became the most expensive IPL player ever at one point before his teammate Mitchell Starc beat him with a Rs 24.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Cummins will now look to take Australia to 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, with the hosts holding an unassailable 2-0 in the series with the final game starting in Sydney on Wednesday.

(With ANI Inputs)