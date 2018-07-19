Arjun Tendulkar Out For A Duck In Debut Under-19 Match

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, failed to open his account while batting as he departed for a duck in his maiden Under-19 appearance during the first Youth Test match against the Sri Lankan U-19 team at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo. Arjun Tendulkar was dismissed by Shashika Dulshan. The 18-year-old all-rounder played 11 deliveries but failed to score a single run.

Coincidentally, Sachin Tendulkar was also dismissed for a duck in his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1989.

Tendulkar Jr had hogged the limelight after he claimed his first international wicket on Tuesday. Arjun needed only 12 balls to claim his maiden international wicket. He had trapped Kamil Mishara lbw to bag his first India Under-19 wicket.

Arjun Tendulkar ( son of @sachin_rt) traps the batsman LBW to pick his maiden wicket in Youth Internationals

Arjun, a left-arm pacer, bowled an in-swinging length delivery and the left-handed Mishara failed to read the line of the ball and departed for a paltry 9.

Arjun bowled 11 overs, taking one wicket and conceding 33 runs. He bowled two maiden overs in his spell.

After bowling out Sri Lanka U-19 team for 244, India U-19 team led by Anuj Rawat piled 589 runs on the scoreboard.

Opener Atharwa Taide scored 113 off 160 balls, while Ayush Badoni smashed an unbeaten 185 off 205 balls for India. For Sri Lanka, Kalhara Senarathne returned with figures of 6 for 170.

Arjun was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. He also attended a U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.