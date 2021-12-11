Having recently helped Australia win their Ashes opener against England, David Warner took to Instagram to post a hilarious morphed video of Indian actor Allu Arjun. In the video, from upcoming movie Pushpa's newly-released music video Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, the Aussie opener replaced famous Telugu actor Arjun's face with his own. The video was well-received by fans, who are used to the batter's social media antics. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Warner has become a regular social media user and is popular for his morphed videos. The post also received a comment from Virat Kohli, who asked, "Mate are you ok?" Kohli's comment was accompanied by a laughter emoji.

Here is the video:

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson also commented on the post with laughing emojis. He wrote, "Please stop."

Many fans praised Warner for catering to Indian cricket fans using videos like the one posted on Saturday.

Warner was in terrific form during the Ashes opener at the Gabba in Brisbane. During Australia's first innings, he smashed a knock of 94 runs which proved to be crucial with the hosts winning by nine wickets.

Australia bowled England out for 297 on Saturday, having posted 425 in response to the visitors' first innings total of 147, before chasing down the 20-run target with nine wickets to spare.

The 35-year-old could be absent from the second Test match of the series after receiving multiple blows in the first game. He didn't bat in the second innings due to a precautionary measure.

The second fixture is scheduled to begin from December 16 and will be played at the Adelaide Oval.