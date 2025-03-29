England's former World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan revealed his two picks who could become Three Lions' white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position after a winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign. England has been on the lookout for a new white-ball skipper after Buttler stepped down from the role following a winless ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and failed 50-over and 20-over World Cup title defences. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Morgan said, as quoted by ICC, "I think it is imperative that you will always have a target in mind. "With the recent form the side, particularly in white-ball cricket, has had, you cannot go out and all of a sudden try and win absolutely everything. You need to paint a picture moving forward as to what you are driving all of your energy towards."

While Test skipper Stokes has not played an ODI since the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, Morgan believes the all-rounder can step in the role on a transition basis.

"I think a bit of a left-field call would be to ask Ben Stokes to consider the role, not necessarily on a full-time basis."

"You would have to create an environment where Ben would slip in and out seamlessly in preparation for big tournaments and then sit on the backburner and focus on Test match cricket until those big tournaments came up."

Morgan also backed Brook for the role, conceding that the 26-year-old displayed impressive leadership traits while leading the team during England's home series against Australia last year.

"If you highlight something that is in three years, four years, somebody like Harry Brook would do a magnificent job," Morgan said.

"He had the captaincy at the end of our summer last year against a really strong Australian side, and I thought he was impressive.

"We know Harry Brook as this incredibly talented player that we are seeing grow and get better year on year, which is just a joy to watch. But the leadership role did not seem to weigh on him.

"The testing element for me was after they lost a game in which I thought England played well, was just to see how they bounced back as a team.

"The test is always when the team gets pushed back and for me they bounced back terrifically. Came back fighting, came back punching and it was not reckless. It was clear, confident, and calculated. For me, that is a really good sign," he concluded.

