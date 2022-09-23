Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is currently leading the India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series and the right-handed batter is showing no signs of rustiness with the bat. The maestro had retired from international cricket in 2013 but when you see him batting, it does not look like that Sachin has called time on his career. On Thursday, the 49-year-old smashed 40 runs off just 20 balls against England Legends, including three massive sixes.

Opening the batting against England Legends, Tendulkar got off the mark through a single. In the over against Chris Tremlett, Tendulkar decided to go berserk as he smashed him for 6,6 and 4. The second six has now gone viral as it saw the Master Blaster dancing down the track and smashing it over the boundary fence.

The shot immediately went viral on social media, and the fans have started comparing this with Tendulkar's famous innings at Sharjah in 1998 famously known as the "Desert Storm".

The match between India Legends and England Legends was reduced to 15 overs per side. Batting first, India Legends posted 170/5. Tendulkar scored 40 while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 31 off just 15 balls.

Chasing 171, England Legends were restricted t0 130/6 in 15 overs, and hence India Legends won the contest by 40 runs. Rajesh Pawar picked up three wickets.