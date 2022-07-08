Former India skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, July 7th. While the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina extended their heartfelt wishes on Dhoni's birthday, players beyond national boundaries also took to social media to wish the former India star. Among the many tweets from overseas, that of Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani hogged the limelight. The tweet of the Pakistani pacer won hearts on internet for the way he beautifully penned down his emotions for the his "inspiration and role model" Dhoni.

In his social media post, Dahani extended birthday wishes to Dhoni and called him "one of the all times great entertainer and finisher". Meanwhile, Dahani also requested Dhoni to not retire from cricket and keep playing the game "for atleast (sic) few more years".

Danani wrote: "To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast (sic) few more years."

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is still active in IPL as a player. He last played for Chennai Super Kings in the 15th edition of the tournament this year. It is worth noting that Dhoni retired as one of India's most successful captains and he remains the only skipper to win all three major limited-overs ICC trophies - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).