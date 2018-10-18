 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Amitabh Choudhary Not Rahul Johri's Substitute At ICC: BCCI

Updated: 18 October 2018 19:08 IST

Amitabh Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors for nearly two years and has been representing the BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director.

Amitabh Choudhary Not Rahul Johri
Amitabh Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors for nearly two years. © Facebook

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a statement clarifying that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary is not a "substitute" for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous former colleague. The statement read that Amitabh Choudhary has been representing the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting "owing to certain circumstances".

Amitabh Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors for nearly two years and has been representing the BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director, the statement continued.

"Ever since it was decided that Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Johri. It must be noted Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," the statement read.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference in Singapore even if Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting. Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Johri," it added.

An anonymous woman had alleged that prior to his association with the BCCI, Rahul Johri took her to his house for the final part of an interview and assaulted her.

The BCCI had directed Rahul Johri to provide an explanation on the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.

Comments
Topics : International Cricket Council BCCI Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Amitabh Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors
  • Amitabh Choudhary has been representing BCCI at the meetings
  • Rahul Johri has been BCCI CEO since April 2016
Related Articles
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Says BCCI
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Says BCCI's Stance On India-Pakistan Matches Is Hypocritical
After #MeToo Allegations, Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Not To Attend ICC Meeting
After #MeToo Allegations, Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Not To Attend ICC Meeting
Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Explain After #MeToo Allegations
Cricket Board CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Explain After #MeToo Allegations
India vs West Indies Fourth ODI Shifted To Cricket Club of India From Wankhede Stadium
India vs West Indies Fourth ODI Shifted To Cricket Club of India From Wankhede Stadium
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Back As ODI Team Skipper, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Squad For First Two Games
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.