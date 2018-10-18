Amitabh Choudhary Not Rahul Johri's Substitute At ICC: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a statement clarifying that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary is not a "substitute" for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri , who has been accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous former colleague. The statement read that Amitabh Choudhary has been representing the BCCI at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting "owing to certain circumstances".

Amitabh Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors for nearly two years and has been representing the BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director, the statement continued.

"Ever since it was decided that Rahul Johri would not attend the ICC-CEC meeting, an impression has been created that Amitabh Choudhary, Acting secretary BCCI, is being sent as a 'substitute' for Johri. It must be noted Choudhary is a Director on the ICC Board of Directors, the highest ICC forum, for nearly two years now and has been representing India/BCCI at the meetings in his capacity as the ICC Board Director," the statement read.

"Choudhary was scheduled to attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting in the ongoing ICC conference in Singapore even if Johri was going to attend the Chief Executives' meeting. Johri is not attending the current meeting, which is attended by the respective Chief Executives of the full member countries. Choudhary, is, therefore, only, additionally standing in for Johri," it added.

An anonymous woman had alleged that prior to his association with the BCCI, Rahul Johri took her to his house for the final part of an interview and assaulted her.

The BCCI had directed Rahul Johri to provide an explanation on the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.