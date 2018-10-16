 
Sanath Jayasuriya Reacts To ICC Charges, Says He Conducted Himself With 'Integrity And Transparency'

Updated: 16 October 2018 14:31 IST

Sanath Jayasuriya on Monday was charged by the ICC for violating the anti-corruption code which deals with non-cooperation in investigations.

Sanath Jayasuriya resigned from the position of selection committee chairman in 2017. © Twitter

 

A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching the anti-corruption code, the former Sri Lankan captain responded to the allegations saying that he has always conducted himself with "integrity and transparency". Refusing to go into the details of the charges, Jayasuriya in a statement said, "I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days. I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules."

The 49-year-old, who served as Sri Lanka's chairman of selectors besides being a former parliamentarian, said he would comment further only after his response to the ICC is submitted.

"However, I am under advise to state that the above charges do not contain any allegations pertaining to match fixing, pitch fixing or any other similar corrupt activity," he said.

"I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so," he added.

Jayasuriya on Monday was charged by the ICC for violating the anti-corruption code which deals with non-cooperation in investigations. However, he was not accused of indulging in any corrupt activity.

The ICC did not specify the events that prompted its action against the celebrated cricketer, who is a World Cup winner and played 110 Tests and 445 ODIs.

However, a source in Sri Lanka Cricket told PTI that Jayasuriya is in the line of fire for "trying to block" an ICC probe which began in 2015.

The investigation led to Galle curator Jayananda Warnaweera being banned for three years in 2016 for failing to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The SLC source said when approached by the ICC, Jayasuriya refused to part with some information in his phone, which was sought by the governing body for its probe.

One of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers, Jayasuriya was the player of the 1996 World Cup which is the country's first and only World Cup trophy. His Test career lasted over a decade.

(With PTI inputs)

